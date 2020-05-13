Isabel Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos. File photo: Reuters
Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos says forged passport had Bruce Lee signature – and she wants corruption case dropped
- Billionaire daughter of Angola’s ex-president accused the government of resorting to forgery to freeze her assets last year
- The 47-year-old tycoon accused of siphoning off more than US$1 billion dollars from Angolan state companies
Topic | Africa
Isabel Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos. File photo: Reuters