Members of a local charity deliver food in the Johannesburg suburb of Vrededorp on Tuesday, as South Africa and many other African countries start feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Africa, at first spared, now confronts outbreaks all over the continent
- Since May 1, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana have all more than doubled their coronavirus cases
- ‘Covid-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken,’ WHO’s director for Africa said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
