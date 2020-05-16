People in Nairobi look at a page of a newspaper in June 12, 2002 carrying the photograph of fugitive Felicien Kabuga. File photo: Reuters
Rwanda’s top fugitive Felicien Kabuga arrested in Paris over genocide that killed over 800,000

  • French authorities said Kabuga, a wealthy businessman, had been living in Paris under an assumed name
  • Financial documents found after the genocide indicated Kabuga used his companies to import vast amounts of machetes which were used to slaughter people
Associated Press
Updated: 10:23pm, 16 May, 2020

People in Nairobi look at a page of a newspaper in June 12, 2002 carrying the photograph of fugitive Felicien Kabuga. File photo: Reuters
