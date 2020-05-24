John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, says the continent is not experiencing a flood of Covid-19 patients. Photo: Reuters
African countries ‘may be spared the worst of the pandemic’
- While the virus is present in all African countries, most countries have recorded fewer than 1,000 cases, a UN group says
- The continent has reported slightly more than 100,000 cases, with 3,000 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
