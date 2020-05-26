Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Burundi's ruling party casts his ballot at a polling centre in Gitega, Burundi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Burundi declares Evariste Ndayishimiye victor of bitter presidential election
- Ruling party candidate took 68.72 per cent of vote in what opposition says was flawed process
- Former army general Ndayishimiye replaces Pierre Nkurunziza, whose final years in office were wracked with turmoil.
Topic | Africa
