Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Burundi's ruling party casts his ballot at a polling centre in Gitega, Burundi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Burundi declares Evariste Ndayishimiye victor of bitter presidential election

  • Ruling party candidate took 68.72 per cent of vote in what opposition says was flawed process
  • Former army general Ndayishimiye replaces Pierre Nkurunziza, whose final years in office were wracked with turmoil.
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:24am, 26 May, 2020

