The outbreak of Covid-19 at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, South Africa, offers lessons for all. Photo: Google Map
Anatomy of a Covid-19 outbreak: how the coronavirus tore through a South African hospital
- More than a dozen patients and staff at a small Durban medical centre died within weeks as the coronavirus was transmitted from ward to ward
- A report into outbreak offers lessons for the health system as a whole, the study’s authors say
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
