A health worker takes a nasopharyngeal swab sample from a resident during a Covid-19 testing drive at Olympic Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Africa

Africa’s young and rural population may limit spread and severity of coronavirus, study says

  • A large youth population may lead to more infections but most ‘will be asymptomatic or mild’, according to the study
  • But the study warns many infected individuals may not display symptoms and will risk infecting more people
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 2:45am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker takes a nasopharyngeal swab sample from a resident during a Covid-19 testing drive at Olympic Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE