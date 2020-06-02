The Congo has been battling an epidemic of the dangerous haemorrhagic fever in the country’s eastern border region since August 2018. File photo: Reuters
DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak as it fights coronavirus
- Congo has struggled to put an end to a nearly two-year-old Ebola outbreak near its eastern borders
- Latest cases turned up near river port city of Mbandaka, home to some 1.2 million
