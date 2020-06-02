Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the African Union Commission, said the bloc condemned “in the strongest terms the murder of George Floyd”. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
World /  Africa

George Floyd death: African nations urge US to act over ‘ongoing racism against black people’

  • African Union calls for US clampdown on discrimination and inquiry into Floyd’s death, over which a white policeman has been charged with murder
  • Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo laments ‘great bastion of democracy grappling with systemic racism’ amid protests at Africa’s US embassies
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:20pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the African Union Commission, said the bloc condemned “in the strongest terms the murder of George Floyd”. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE