A man looks at a picture of Abdelmalek Droukdel, head of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. Photo: AFP
French forces kill al-Qaeda’s North African commander Abdelmalek Droukdel in Mali

  • Terror organisation’s AQIM affiliate has made millions of dollars abducting foreigners for ransom and made large swathes of regeion too dangerous for aid groups
  • Droukdel fought in Algeria’s civil war in the 1990s and rose to prominence as top emir of main Algerian insurgency movement in 2004
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:59am, 6 Jun, 2020

