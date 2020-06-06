A man looks at a picture of Abdelmalek Droukdel, head of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. Photo: AFP
French forces kill al-Qaeda’s North African commander Abdelmalek Droukdel in Mali
- Terror organisation’s AQIM affiliate has made millions of dollars abducting foreigners for ransom and made large swathes of regeion too dangerous for aid groups
- Droukdel fought in Algeria’s civil war in the 1990s and rose to prominence as top emir of main Algerian insurgency movement in 2004
Topic | Terrorism
