Samantha Murozoki (R) hands a free meal to a woman from her home in Chitungwiza, a satellite town of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare. Photo: AFP
Drought, coronavirus, hunger: Zimbabwe’s misery deepens
- Lockdown fuels food shortages in Zimbabwe, one of the world’s poorest countries
- Volunteers help feed people as government struggles to help millions with handouts
