A man sits in front of graffiti in memory of George Floyd painted by Kenyan artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Nairobi. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Africa

George Floyd protests and sanctions row leave US failing to win friends and influence Africa

  • Governments and protesters continue to condemn Floyd’s death, at a time when the US is struggling to match China’s inroads in the continent
  • African nations joined by China in opposing US over sanctions on Zimbabwe and Sudan, saying they compounded the impact of the coronavirus
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man sits in front of graffiti in memory of George Floyd painted by Kenyan artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Nairobi. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE