A man sits in front of graffiti in memory of George Floyd painted by Kenyan artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Nairobi. Photo: EPA-EFE
George Floyd protests and sanctions row leave US failing to win friends and influence Africa
- Governments and protesters continue to condemn Floyd’s death, at a time when the US is struggling to match China’s inroads in the continent
- African nations joined by China in opposing US over sanctions on Zimbabwe and Sudan, saying they compounded the impact of the coronavirus
Topic | US-China trade war
