Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks to participants in the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against Covid-19, which was held via video link on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China to forgive interest-free loans to Africa that are coming due, Xi Jinping says
- Chinese leader, speaking at a pandemic summit, promises help in building hospitals and sending medical experts to African countries
- Beijing has also agreed to delay loan repayments for 77 low-income countries, including those in Africa, as part of a G20 programme
