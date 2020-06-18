Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks to participants in the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against Covid-19, which was held via video link on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China to forgive interest-free loans to Africa that are coming due, Xi Jinping says

  • Chinese leader, speaking at a pandemic summit, promises help in building hospitals and sending medical experts to African countries
  • Beijing has also agreed to delay loan repayments for 77 low-income countries, including those in Africa, as part of a G20 programme
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 3:43am, 18 Jun, 2020

