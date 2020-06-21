Zimbabwe's Health minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance at the magistrates courts in Harare. Photo: AP Photo
Zimbabwe’s health minister faces corruption charge over illegal contract for coronavirus medical supplies
- Obadiah Moyo was arrested on Friday over allegations he illegally awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to a shadowy company
- The health minister, a former hospital administrator, faces a fine or up to 15 years in prison if convicted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
