Zimbabwe's Health minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance at the magistrates courts in Harare. Photo: AP Photo
Zimbabwe’s health minister faces corruption charge over illegal contract for coronavirus medical supplies

  • Obadiah Moyo was arrested on Friday over allegations he illegally awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to a shadowy company
  • The health minister, a former hospital administrator, faces a fine or up to 15 years in prison if convicted
Associated Press
Updated: 1:27am, 21 Jun, 2020

