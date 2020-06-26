The trial vaccine is given to one of the first participants in Soweto, South Africa on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Africa ‘at risk of being pushed to the back of the line’ in vaccine development
- Lack of clinical trials on continent is ‘concerning’ and it needs to act now to play a role in shaping global agenda, Africa CDC director says
- Oxford candidate is being given to participants in South Africa this week in the region’s first trial
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
