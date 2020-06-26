The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has officially declared an end to an epidemic of Ebola that broke out in the east of the country in August 2018 and went on to claim 2,287 lives. Photo: AFP
DR Congo emerges from longest, deadliest Ebola outbreak but virus struggle is far from over
- WHO director general warns that ‘viruses do not take breaks’ as another Ebola outbreak, Covid-19 and measles threaten DRC
- Outbreak killed 2,287 people but health authorities say fight to contain it resulted in valuable lessons and a licensed vaccine
