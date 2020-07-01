Johannesburg is in a South African region emerging as the country’s next coronavirus epicentre. South Africa's economy is projected to shrink to a record 90-year low of 7.2 per cent due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on June 24, 2020. Photo: AFP
Johannesburg is in a South African region emerging as the country’s next coronavirus epicentre. South Africa's economy is projected to shrink to a record 90-year low of 7.2 per cent due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on June 24, 2020. Photo: AFP