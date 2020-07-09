A forest warden walks in front of a billboard that promotes the conservation of primates in Ghana’s forest reserves. File photo: AFP
Activists sue Ghana government in bid to stop China-backed mine in forest
- Activists want to protect the Atewa Range Forest Reserve, a habitat of rare plants and animals
- Ghana has signed a US$2 billion dollar agreement with China to mine bauxite in region
Topic | China-Africa relations
