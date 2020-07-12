Confiscated arms and ammunition, lay on the ground at a church in Zuurbekom, near Johannesburg. Photo: South African Police Services via AP
Five dead, dozens arrested, as gang storms South African mega church
- Vicious attack took place at International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom
- More than 34 firearms including five rifles were seized by police
