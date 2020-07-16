Undertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: APUndertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: AP
Undertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Coronavirus: after a surge in cases, South Africa becomes Africa’s clear leader in infections

  • The nation has 48 per cent of the continent’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases and almost a third of its deaths
  • ‘The storm is upon us,’ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Topic |   Coronavirus Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Undertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: APUndertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: AP
Undertakers in protective personal equipment prepare for a Muslim burial at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday. South Africa has become the leading coronavirus-infected nation on the African continent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE