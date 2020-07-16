A satellite image shows the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia on July 12. Ethiopia acknowledged that the dam is filing up, as Sudan reported lower water levels. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance dam on Blue Nile filling up, raising tensions with neighbours
- The African Union is brokering talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the project, amid fears it will restrict water supplies downstream
- Ethiopia said the rising waters are a natural part of the construction process, although it has long planned to fill the reservoir during the rainy season
