A radio operator looks out over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia in December. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia and Egypt reach ‘major common understanding’ on massive Nile River dam
- Disagreement over US$4.6 billion project has led to sharp regional tensions and concerns about potential military conflict
- Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s first-year filling achieved, Ethiopia says, with water level in reservoir at highest in four years
