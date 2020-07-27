Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFPSudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFP
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Sudan massacre: UN says over 60 killed in Darfur attack

  • Hundreds of armed men attack village, leaving about 120 people dead or wounded
  • Sudan’s government is negotiating with rebel groups in Darfur to reach a peace deal
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:49pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFPSudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFP
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE