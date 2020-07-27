Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. File photo: AFP
Sudan massacre: UN says over 60 killed in Darfur attack
- Hundreds of armed men attack village, leaving about 120 people dead or wounded
- Sudan’s government is negotiating with rebel groups in Darfur to reach a peace deal
Topic | Africa
