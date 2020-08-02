A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFEA family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Africa

Coronavirus: South Africa passes half a million confirmed cases, health ministry says

  • South Africa has become the epicentre of the deadly pandemic on the continent
  • More than 8,000 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the country since the outbreak began
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:33am, 2 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFEA family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE