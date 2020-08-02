A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Africa passes half a million confirmed cases, health ministry says
- South Africa has become the epicentre of the deadly pandemic on the continent
- More than 8,000 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the country since the outbreak began
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A family member wearing a full PPE suite looks on after the funeral of an elderly relative who died as a result of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA-EFE