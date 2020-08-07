A medical worker takes a swab sample as part of a Covid-19 test in South Africa, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
As coronavirus cases mount in Africa, so do fears of overwhelmed hospitals

  • ‘One of the constant and concerning challenges in many African countries is the shortage of kits to test people,’ WHO official says
  • Five countries account for three-quarters of the continent’s cases: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:49am, 7 Aug, 2020

