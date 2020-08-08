Oil is seen leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. The Indian Ocean island has appealed for help to contain the spill. Photo: AP
Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill, as Japanese shipowner apologises

  • The bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground off the Indian Ocean island two weeks ago and is polluting the turquoise waters at Blue Bay marine park
  • Mauritius has appealed to France for help, while Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping said it would do what it can to pump out the remaining oil on the ship
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-PresseDPA
Updated: 7:26pm, 8 Aug, 2020

