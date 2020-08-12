Tensions are rising in the once-prosperous southern African country that is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over a decade. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

What crisis? Zimbabwe government on defensive after crackdown on dissent

  • President accused of using coronavirus as a cover to thwart protests and hush his detractors
  • Rights groups say close to 100 Zimbabwean activists and opposition figures have been abducted by suspected state agents
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:59pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tensions are rising in the once-prosperous southern African country that is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over a decade. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE