Tensions are rising in the once-prosperous southern African country that is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over a decade. Photo: AP
What crisis? Zimbabwe government on defensive after crackdown on dissent
- President accused of using coronavirus as a cover to thwart protests and hush his detractors
- Rights groups say close to 100 Zimbabwean activists and opposition figures have been abducted by suspected state agents
Topic | Zimbabwe
