Paramedics and civilians carry an injured person on a stretcher at Madina hospital after a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

At least five killed in gun and bomb attack on Mogadishu hotel

  • A local ambulance service said that at least 28 people were wounded in the attack on the Elite Hotel
  • At least one government official was killed
Topic |   Terrorism
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:53am, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Paramedics and civilians carry an injured person on a stretcher at Madina hospital after a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE