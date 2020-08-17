Paramedics and civilians carry an injured person on a stretcher at Madina hospital after a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
At least five killed in gun and bomb attack on Mogadishu hotel
- A local ambulance service said that at least 28 people were wounded in the attack on the Elite Hotel
- At least one government official was killed
Topic | Terrorism
Paramedics and civilians carry an injured person on a stretcher at Madina hospital after a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters