Colonel Assimi Goita speaks to the press at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako on Wednesday after confirming his position as the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Photo: AFP
Pressure grows on Mali junta as coup leader steps forward
- UN Security Council urges mutinying soldiers to ‘return to barracks without delay’, joining chorus of international voices urging restoration of civilian rule
- African Union, EU and US demand that president and other captive leaders be freed
Topic | Africa
Colonel Assimi Goita speaks to the press at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako on Wednesday after confirming his position as the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Photo: AFP