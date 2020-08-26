Loon’s balloons travel 20km above the Earth’s surface to deliver internet services to people in remote areas around the world. File photo: AFP
‘UFO’ in Congo jungle turns out to be a Loon internet balloon
- Mystery solved when Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet, claimed the object that landed in jungle
- Loon’s balloons travel 20km above Earth’s surface to deliver internet services to remote areas of the world
Topic | Africa
Loon’s balloons travel 20km above the Earth’s surface to deliver internet services to people in remote areas around the world. File photo: AFP