Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott in June. Photo: AFP
Mali’s deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returns home under tight security

  • Former leader’s release comes day before West African leaders hold virtual summit to discuss crisis
  • Keita was detained for 10 days by military junta that staged coup last week

Associated Press
Updated: 5:14am, 28 Aug, 2020

