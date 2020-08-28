Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott in June. Photo: AFP
Mali’s deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returns home under tight security
- Former leader’s release comes day before West African leaders hold virtual summit to discuss crisis
- Keita was detained for 10 days by military junta that staged coup last week
