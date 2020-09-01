More than 300,000 people are estimated to have been killed in Darfur and 2.5 million displaced since 2003. Photo: Reuters
Sudan: one of Africa’s longest wars may be nearing end after rebel peace deal
- Peace deal a crucial step towards ending 17 years of conflict in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed
- Deal offers rebels political representation, integration into the security forces, economic and land rights
Topic | War and conflict
