A Somali child receives a polio vaccine in this 2013 file photo. Photo: AP
Polio outbreak in Sudan caused by live virus in oral vaccine, World Health Organisation says
- Sudan’s cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived outbreak in Chad detected last year that is also spreading in Cameroon
- In rare instances, the live polio virus used in the oral vaccine can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks
