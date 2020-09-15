A policeman handcuffs Paul Rusesabagina (right) before leading him out of the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda on Monday. Photo: AP
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina charged with terrorism
- He is also accused of complicity in murder and forming or joining an irregular armed group
- Rusesabagina, portrayed in movie as a hero for protecting Tutsis during the 1994 genocide, is a vocal critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame
Topic | Terrorism
