A child skips with a rope outside shacks in the Katlehong Township near Johannesburg. Studies suggest South Africans may have developed immunity to coronavirus. Picture: AP PhotoA child skips with a rope outside shacks in the Katlehong Township near Johannesburg. Studies suggest South Africans may have developed immunity to coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo
World /  Africa

Twelve million South Africans 'probably' had coronavirus but low death rate suggests immunity

  • More than 20 per cent of South Africa’s population of 58 million have had the virus at some point, says health minister
  • Experts suggest that Africa’s most developed economy may be approaching herd immunity

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press

Updated: 4:26am, 17 Sep, 2020

