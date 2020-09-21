One of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP
Fourteen ancient tombs discovered in Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis during dig
- Saqqara is the site of the colossal rectangular-based step Pyramid of Djoser
- Egypt has sought to promote archaeological discoveries in a bid to revive tourism affected by the coronavirus
Topic | Egypt
