One of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFPOne of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP
One of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP
World /  Africa

Fourteen ancient tombs discovered in Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis during dig

  • Saqqara is the site of the colossal rectangular-based step Pyramid of Djoser
  • Egypt has sought to promote archaeological discoveries in a bid to revive tourism affected by the coronavirus

Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:12am, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
One of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFPOne of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP
One of 14 2,500-year-old coffins discovered in a burial shaft at the desert necropolis of Saqqara, south of Egypt’s capital Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE