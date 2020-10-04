Egyptian archaeologists work on one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza, Egypt. Photo: Khaled Elfiqi / EPA-EFEEgyptian archaeologists work on one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza, Egypt. Photo: Khaled Elfiqi / EPA-EFE
Egyptian archaeologists work on one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza, Egypt. Photo: Khaled Elfiqi / EPA-EFE
Egypt archaeologists discover 59 sealed coffins buried 2,500 years ago

  • Coffins revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours
  • An unknown number of additional coffins may still lie buried at the site near Cairo, says tourism minister Khaled al-Anani

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:43am, 4 Oct, 2020

