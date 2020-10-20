Protesters have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across Nigeria, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: AFP Protesters have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across Nigeria, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: AFP
Why protesters paralysed Africa’s biggest city Lagos, Nigeria

  • Nigeria has been rocked by demonstrations by people protesting alleged police brutality
  • Protests were sparked by video of man beaten by members of police squad called SARS

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:23am, 20 Oct, 2020

