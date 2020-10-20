Protesters have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across Nigeria, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: AFP
Why protesters paralysed Africa’s biggest city Lagos, Nigeria
- Nigeria has been rocked by demonstrations by people protesting alleged police brutality
- Protests were sparked by video of man beaten by members of police squad called SARS
Topic | Africa
Protesters have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across Nigeria, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: AFP