The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

Ethiopia slams Trump for saying Egypt will ‘blow up’ Nile dam

  • Vowing not to ‘cave in to aggressions of any kind’, Ethiopia said it was working to resolve issues over the project with neighbours Sudan and Egypt
  • The comment came hours after the US president weighed in on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute in support of Cairo

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:09pm, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE