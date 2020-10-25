Adult seals gather behind a dead pup foetus on a beach near Pelican Point, Namibia in September. Photo: Ocean Conservation Namibia / Reuters
Thousands of seals found dead at breeding colony on beach in central Namibia
- Cause of deaths is yet to be established but scientists suspect pollutants or bacterial infection to malnutrition
- Expert estimate that between 5,000 and 7,000 female seals had miscarried young with more still being found
