Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children and wounding eight

  • The United Nations said six children were killed, some by machete, and that eight were wounded
  • Prominent separatist leader Ayuk Tabe described the attack as ‘inhumane’ in a Twitter post

Topic |   War and conflict
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:40am, 25 Oct, 2020

An empty classroom following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon on Saturday. Photo: My Media Prime TV / via Reuters
