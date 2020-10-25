An empty classroom following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon on Saturday. Photo: My Media Prime TV / via Reuters
Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children and wounding eight
- The United Nations said six children were killed, some by machete, and that eight were wounded
- Prominent separatist leader Ayuk Tabe described the attack as ‘inhumane’ in a Twitter post
Topic | War and conflict
An empty classroom following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon on Saturday. Photo: My Media Prime TV / via Reuters