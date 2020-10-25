Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Africa

Nigerian police chief orders forces to mobilise to quell worst unrest in two decades

  • The unrest, unprecedented since the 1999 return to civilian rule, is the most serious political crisis confronting President Muhammadu Buhari
  • Amnesty International said soldiers and police had killed at least 12 protesters in two districts

Topic |   Law
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:04am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE