Burnt vehicles are seen at a bus terminal belonging the Lagos government in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nigerian police chief orders forces to mobilise to quell worst unrest in two decades
- The unrest, unprecedented since the 1999 return to civilian rule, is the most serious political crisis confronting President Muhammadu Buhari
- Amnesty International said soldiers and police had killed at least 12 protesters in two districts
Topic | Law
