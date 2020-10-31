US special forces including Navy SEALs rescued an American citizen who was abducted from his home in southern Niger. Photo: US Navy Visual News Service US special forces including Navy SEALs rescued an American citizen who was abducted from his home in southern Niger. Photo: US Navy Visual News Service
US special forces rescue kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria

  • Forces including Navy SEALs rescued Philip Walton, who was abducted from his home in southern Niger
  • The 27-year-old is now at the US ambassador’s residence in Niamey

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:43pm, 31 Oct, 2020

US special forces including Navy SEALs rescued an American citizen who was abducted from his home in southern Niger. Photo: US Navy Visual News Service
