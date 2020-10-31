US special forces including Navy SEALs rescued an American citizen who was abducted from his home in southern Niger. Photo: US Navy Visual News Service
US special forces rescue kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria
- Forces including Navy SEALs rescued Philip Walton, who was abducted from his home in southern Niger
- The 27-year-old is now at the US ambassador’s residence in Niamey
Topic | Africa
