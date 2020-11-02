A radio operator looks out at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Guba in Ethiopia in December 2019. Photo: AFP A radio operator looks out at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Guba in Ethiopia in December 2019. Photo: AFP
A radio operator looks out at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Guba in Ethiopia in December 2019. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan restart Nile mega-dam talks

  • Discussions will involve water ministers from the three countries as well as representatives from African Union, European Union and World Bank
  • Previous three-way negotiations failed to produce agreement on controversial hydropower project

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:08am, 2 Nov, 2020

