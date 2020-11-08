A militia member in the town of Musebamb, south of the conflict zone, stands guard in his village as the Ethiopian military launched air strikes on Tigray. Photo: AFP
Ethiopian PM replaces top officials as conflict in Tigray edges country toward civil war
- Abiy Ahmed sacks army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister as restive region is hit with new round of air strikes
- UN says nine million people are at risk of displacement; Pope Francis urges peaceful reconciliation
Topic | Diplomacy
