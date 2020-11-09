A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Hundreds killed in Ethiopia as PM seeks to allay civil war fears

  • Conflict in the northern Tigray region bordering Eritrea and Sudan threatens to destabilise Africa’s second most populous nation
  • ‘Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded’, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a former soldier, in a tweet on Monday

Topic |   Africa
Reuters
Reuters in Dansha, Ethiopia

Updated: 10:55pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A farmer and militia fighter pictured near the village of Tekeldengy in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE