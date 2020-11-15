Wooden sarcophagi on display during the unveiling of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, at the Saqqara necropolis near Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins found at Saqqara Necropolis burial ground
- The 26th Dynasty coffins – sealed, finely painted and well-preserved – were of a higher quality than previous finds
- Fifty-nine coffins were unearthed in August at the same Unesco World Heritage Site
