Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia region wait to register at the UNCHR centre at Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia region wait to register at the UNCHR centre at Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
Forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region fire rockets at airports as conflict spreads

  • The Tigray regional government said such strikes would continue ‘unless the attacks against us stop’
  • Ethiopia’s federal government said the airports in Gondar and Bahir Dar were damaged in the strikes

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:23am, 15 Nov, 2020

