A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation ceremony for the injured members of Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces. Photo: Reuters
UN warns of ‘full-scale humanitarian crisis’ in Ethiopia as thousands flee fighting
- The United Nations refugee agency said around 27,000 Ethiopians have fled across the border into Sudan – a figure now rising by around 4,000 people each day
- As international pressure mounted over his campaign against the dissident region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared operations were entering a ‘final’ phase
