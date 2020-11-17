A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation ceremony for the injured members of Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces. Photo: Reuters A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation ceremony for the injured members of Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces. Photo: Reuters
UN warns of ‘full-scale humanitarian crisis’ in Ethiopia as thousands flee fighting

  • The United Nations refugee agency said around 27,000 Ethiopians have fled across the border into Sudan – a figure now rising by around 4,000 people each day
  • As international pressure mounted over his campaign against the dissident region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared operations were entering a ‘final’ phase

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:32pm, 17 Nov, 2020

