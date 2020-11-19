South Africans queue for social grant payments at a post office in Port Elizabeth. Photo: AP South Africans queue for social grant payments at a post office in Port Elizabeth. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Africa hits 2 million confirmed cases as second wave looms

  • Several African countries have confirmed virus cases in the six figures. South Africa leads with more than 750,000, while Morocco has more than 300,000
  • The world has taken hope from promising Covid-19 vaccines, African officials also worry the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:36pm, 19 Nov, 2020

